Let's give Staff Sgt. Michael Cooley from the 81st Operations Support Flight a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Cooley is the sole 81st OSF Tower Simulation System specialist, Air Traffic Control Trainer Course instructor, lead trainer for 3-level to 5-level training and the primary Airfield Automations System administrator. In the last year, he managed an $800,000 simulator system and a $200,000 airfield automations system. Cooley's dedication to the Air Traffic Control operations/management ensured zero
write-ups during the 2021 Air Education and Training Command Unit Effectiveness Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
04.14.2021
|04.14.2021 17:09
|6599252
|210414-F-BD983-0003
|3918x2710
|1.33 MB
|BILOXI, MS, US
|1
|0
