    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. Michael Cooley from the 81st Operations Support Flight a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Cooley is the sole 81st OSF Tower Simulation System specialist, Air Traffic Control Trainer Course instructor, lead trainer for 3-level to 5-level training and the primary Airfield Automations System administrator. In the last year, he managed an $800,000 simulator system and a $200,000 airfield automations system. Cooley's dedication to the Air Traffic Control operations/management ensured zero
    write-ups during the 2021 Air Education and Training Command Unit Effectiveness Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

