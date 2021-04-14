Let's give Staff Sgt. Michael Cooley from the 81st Operations Support Flight a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week! Cooley is the sole 81st OSF Tower Simulation System specialist, Air Traffic Control Trainer Course instructor, lead trainer for 3-level to 5-level training and the primary Airfield Automations System administrator. In the last year, he managed an $800,000 simulator system and a $200,000 airfield automations system. Cooley's dedication to the Air Traffic Control operations/management ensured zero

write-ups during the 2021 Air Education and Training Command Unit Effectiveness Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

