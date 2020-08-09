Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Wildfires hit close to home for some at Fort Irwin

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Fort Irwin resident, Amanda McMaster took these photos on different days to show the effect of the amount of smoke that crept onto the installation from the California wildfires burning across the state. The mountains, forestry and skyline were no longer visible. Courtesy of Amanda McMaster.

    This work, California Wildfires hit close to home for some at Fort Irwin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

