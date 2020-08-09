Fort Irwin resident, Amanda McMaster took these photos on different days to show the effect of the amount of smoke that crept onto the installation from the California wildfires burning across the state. The mountains, forestry and skyline were no longer visible. Courtesy of Amanda McMaster.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6599223
|VIRIN:
|200911-D-LX182-1065
|Resolution:
|960x960
|Size:
|111.02 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California Wildfires hit close to home for some at Fort Irwin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
California Wildfires hit close to home for some at Fort Irwin
LEAVE A COMMENT