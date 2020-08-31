Silver Valley Unified School District students and teachers experienced the first month of their new grade in a COVID-19 environment and say it was a smooth process. Many thanked teachers for their patience and guidance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2020 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:48 Photo ID: 6599146 VIRIN: 200831-D-LX182-1062 Resolution: 893x549 Size: 96.06 KB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teachers, students and parents adapt to virtual kick-off to school year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.