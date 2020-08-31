Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teachers, students and parents adapt to virtual kick-off to school year

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Silver Valley Unified School District students and teachers experienced the first month of their new grade in a COVID-19 environment and say it was a smooth process. Many thanked teachers for their patience and guidance.

