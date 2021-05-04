Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course

Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, uses a visual aid to teach about the value of differing perspectives at the Squadron Leadership Course at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 5, 2021. Slife utilized the aid to teach the lesson that people can view the same problem but reach a different understanding and differing perspectives are needed to fully understand and resolve complicated problems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

