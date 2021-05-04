Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course

    Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, uses a visual aid to teach about the value of differing perspectives at the Squadron Leadership Course at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 5, 2021. Slife utilized the aid to teach the lesson that people can view the same problem but reach a different understanding and differing perspectives are needed to fully understand and resolve complicated problems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:29
    Photo ID: 6598725
    VIRIN: 210405-F-LD788-1150
    Resolution: 5184x3461
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course, by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Air Force Special Operations
    Gen. Slife
    Squadron Leadership Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT