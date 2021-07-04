Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command poses for a picture with Tech. Sgt. Zachory Restor, 27th Special Operations Wing, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 7, 2021. Over the past year, Restor has assisted with completing over 90 Article 15 actions and managed three courts-martial during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6598710
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-VD069-2017
|Resolution:
|6718x4479
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
