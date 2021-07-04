Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 8 of 8]

    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command poses for a picture with Tech. Sgt. Zachory Restor, 27th Special Operations Wing, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 7, 2021. Over the past year, Restor has assisted with completing over 90 Article 15 actions and managed three courts-martial during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6598710
    VIRIN: 210407-F-VD069-2017
    Resolution: 6718x4479
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course
    Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT