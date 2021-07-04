AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command shakes the hand of Staff Sgt. Tatiana Davila, 27th Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 7, 2021. Davila revamped seven provider templates to reduce burn out, and increased access to care by 50% to meet the Defense Health Agency’s standards and meet the needs of patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

