Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command shakes the hand of Staff Sgt. Tatiana Davila, 27th Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 7, 2021. Davila revamped seven provider templates to reduce burn out, and increased access to care by 50% to meet the Defense Health Agency’s standards and meet the needs of patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 12:07
|Photo ID:
|6598709
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-VD069-2015
|Resolution:
|5089x3393
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
