    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 6 of 8]

    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Commands shakes the hand of Tech. Sgt. William Adkins, 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 7, 2021. Adkins was pivotal as Assistant Team Lead for AFSOC’s first Mission Sustainment Team during the 27th Special Operations Wing’s premier readiness and full mission profile event at Dugway Proving Ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6598708
    VIRIN: 210407-F-VD069-2012
    Resolution: 4762x3175
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Cannon AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF

