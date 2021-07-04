Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Commands shakes the hand of Tech. Sgt. William Adkins, 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 7, 2021. Adkins was pivotal as Assistant Team Lead for AFSOC’s first Mission Sustainment Team during the 27th Special Operations Wing’s premier readiness and full mission profile event at Dugway Proving Ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6598708 VIRIN: 210407-F-VD069-2012 Resolution: 4762x3175 Size: 4.98 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.