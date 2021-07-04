AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command shakes the hand of Airman Gabriel Mamuyac, 12th Special Operations Squadron, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on April 7, 2021. Mamuyac was the first training pipeline enlisted member in Squadron history selected to attend the expedited launch and recovery qualification course, and finished as the fastest LR-qualified member, officer and enlisted in AFSOC history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

