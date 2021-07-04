Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 5 of 8]

    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command shakes the hand of Airman Gabriel Mamuyac, 12th Special Operations Squadron, during a coining ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on April 7, 2021. Mamuyac was the first training pipeline enlisted member in Squadron history selected to attend the expedited launch and recovery qualification course, and finished as the fastest LR-qualified member, officer and enlisted in AFSOC history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6598707
    VIRIN: 210407-F-VD069-2009
    Resolution: 5190x3460
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course
    Cannon Hosts AFSOC Squadron Leadership Course
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen
    AFSOC Commander coins Cannon Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT