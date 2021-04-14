Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared Experiences | Host Nation Coordination Cell | Ethan Sneider

    QATAR

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Sneider, special projects officer in charge for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell, poses with cultural advisors Jan. 28, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Sneider enjoys working in the HNCC because every coordination he oversees between U.S. and Qatari forces helps to shape policy and directly supports the command priorities of U.S. Air Forces Central. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

