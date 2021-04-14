Shared Experiences | Host Nation Coordination Cell | Ethan Sneider

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Sneider, special projects officer in charge for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell, poses with cultural advisors Jan. 28, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Sneider enjoys working in the HNCC because every coordination he oversees between U.S. and Qatari forces helps to shape policy and directly supports the command priorities of U.S. Air Forces Central. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

