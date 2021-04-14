KADENA, Japan (Apr. 14, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Augustine Tweneboah, left, assigned to Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa, works with Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Kendrick Smith, assigned to PSD Okinawa, on processing official passport requests at PSD Okinawa onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 14 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6597959
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-QY759-0017
|Resolution:
|7561x5401
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
