Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa

    Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Apr. 14, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Augustine Tweneboah, left, assigned to Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa, works with Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Kendrick Smith, assigned to PSD Okinawa, on processing official passport requests at PSD Okinawa onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 14 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 02:55
    Photo ID: 6597959
    VIRIN: 210414-N-QY759-0017
    Resolution: 7561x5401
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    PSD
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT