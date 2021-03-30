Makin Island Underway

210330-N-LD903-1021

ARABIAN SEA (March 30, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Carson, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd class Tucker Akemann, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, conduct a pre-flight inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

