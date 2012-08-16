Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Guam Cultural Resources Team Wins SECNAV Environmental Award

    GUAM

    08.16.2012

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    The Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Guam Cultural Resources Team (GCRT) is composed of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas and NAVFAC Pacific employees supporting Joint Region Marianas and MCB Camp Blaz. From top left to bottom right: Richard Gray, NAVFAC Pacific environmental engineer; Sandra Yee, NAVFAC Marianas archaeologist; Coral Rasmussen, NAVFAC Pacific archaeologist; GCRT Lead Ronnie Rogers, NAVFAC Marianas cultural resource manager; Charmaine Ledesma, NAVFAC Marianas archaeologist; Albert Borja, NAVFAC Marianas MCB Camp Blaz environmental director; Megan Hawkins, NAVFAC Marianas archaeologist; Sara Yoshida, NAVFAC Pacific environmental engineer; Carly Antone, NAVFAC Pacific archaeologist; Andrew Soltz, NAVFAC Marianas environmental planner/archaeologist; and Brian Antolin, NAVFAC Marianas environmental protection specialist

    Date Taken: 08.16.2012
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 00:30
    Photo ID: 6597909
    VIRIN: 120816-O-TR604-516
    Resolution: 3704x3240
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, Navy Guam Cultural Resources Team Wins SECNAV Environmental Award, by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Guam Cultural Resources Team Wins SECNAV Environmental Award

    Environmental
    NAVFAC Marianas
    EV
    NAVFAC Pacific
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command

