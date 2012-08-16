The Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Guam Cultural Resources Team (GCRT) is composed of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas and NAVFAC Pacific employees supporting Joint Region Marianas and MCB Camp Blaz. From top left to bottom right: Richard Gray, NAVFAC Pacific environmental engineer; Sandra Yee, NAVFAC Marianas archaeologist; Coral Rasmussen, NAVFAC Pacific archaeologist; GCRT Lead Ronnie Rogers, NAVFAC Marianas cultural resource manager; Charmaine Ledesma, NAVFAC Marianas archaeologist; Albert Borja, NAVFAC Marianas MCB Camp Blaz environmental director; Megan Hawkins, NAVFAC Marianas archaeologist; Sara Yoshida, NAVFAC Pacific environmental engineer; Carly Antone, NAVFAC Pacific archaeologist; Andrew Soltz, NAVFAC Marianas environmental planner/archaeologist; and Brian Antolin, NAVFAC Marianas environmental protection specialist
|08.16.2012
|04.14.2021 00:30
|6597909
|120816-O-TR604-516
|3704x3240
|2.46 MB
|GU
|2
|0
Navy Guam Cultural Resources Team Wins SECNAV Environmental Award
