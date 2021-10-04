Coast Guard repatriates 14 migrants to Cuba

Coast Guard crews took 14 migrants off a rustic vessel, April 10, 2021, due to safety of life at sea concerns off Key West, Florida. They were repatriated to Cuba on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

