NIWC Atlantic ‘team of teams’ receives prestigious award for accelerated cloud migration

Sean Smith, center right, lead for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Medical Information Delivery (MID) Integrated Product Team (IPT), accepts the Charleston Engineers Joint Council (CEJC) and Project Management Institute (PMI) Charleston Chapter 2020 Technical Project Team of the Year Award on behalf of NIWC Atlantic’s Accelerated Migration Project (AMP) Team during the CEJC Engineers Week Banquet Feb. 23 at Mark Clark Hall Buyer Auditorium in Charleston. The AMP Team, which was led by the MID IPT, received the award for achieving an accelerated migration of the Military Health System (MHS) Information Platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud in groundbreaking speed. Also in the photo, from left to right, are Karl Krull, Charleston Engineers Joint Council chair; Cara Phieffer, Spin Systems deputy program manager; and Kevin Gerald, deputy head of NIWC Atlantic’s Shore Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Integration Department. (Photo by Citadel Cadet Dashawn Costley/ Released)

