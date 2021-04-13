Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNIC Takes a Stand Against Sexual Violence

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210413-N-YB753-0010 WASHINGTON (April 13, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges poses outside CNIC Headquarters to raise awareness for the upcoming National Denim Day on April 28 aboard the Washington Navy Yard, April 13. Originating as a protest against a sexual assault case overturned in Italy, Denim Day is an event that invites people to wear jeans as a visible statement to debunk myths surrounding sexual violence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
