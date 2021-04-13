CNIC Takes a Stand Against Sexual Violence

210413-N-YB753-0010 WASHINGTON (April 13, 2021) Commander, Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges poses outside CNIC Headquarters to raise awareness for the upcoming National Denim Day on April 28 aboard the Washington Navy Yard, April 13. Originating as a protest against a sexual assault case overturned in Italy, Denim Day is an event that invites people to wear jeans as a visible statement to debunk myths surrounding sexual violence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

