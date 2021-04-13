Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academy dean recognizes excellent research at annual awards ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth Stang 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Dr. Shery Welsh, director of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research in Arlington, Virginia, speaks on screen via livestream during the U.S. Air Force Academy's annual Research Awards Ceremony, April 6, 2021. The event took place in Fairchild with an audience of 30 cadets and faculty members and was livestreamed across the Academy, the AFOSR and the Air Force Research Lab in Dayton, Ohio. Seated on the right are Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, the Academy's dean of the faculty, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, the dean of faculty's senior enlisted adviser. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

