Dr. Shery Welsh, director of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research in Arlington, Virginia, speaks on screen via livestream during the U.S. Air Force Academy's annual Research Awards Ceremony, April 6, 2021. The event took place in Fairchild with an audience of 30 cadets and faculty members and was livestreamed across the Academy, the AFOSR and the Air Force Research Lab in Dayton, Ohio. Seated on the right are Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, the Academy's dean of the faculty, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan, the dean of faculty's senior enlisted adviser. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US This work, Academy dean recognizes excellent research at annual awards ceremony, by SSgt Seth Stang