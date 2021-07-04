Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Developing leaders through CLA and Baltic Defence College curriculum collaboration

    Developing leaders through CLA and Baltic Defence College curriculum collaboration

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    The Chiefs Leadership Academy, part of Air University’s Barnes Center for Enlisted Education at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., participated in a three-day virtual planning workshop with the Baltic Defence College in Tartu, Estonia, April 6-8, 2021. The event identified the tasks and expectations for participants, and synchronized efforts in preparation for the Command Senior Enlisted Leadership course, which will occur in Sept. – Dec. 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 06:14
    Photo ID: 6595936
    VIRIN: 210407-F-LI951-012
    Resolution: 7155x3696
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing leaders through CLA and Baltic Defence College curriculum collaboration, by MSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CLA
    Air University
    Baltic Defence College

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT