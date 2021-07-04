Developing leaders through CLA and Baltic Defence College curriculum collaboration

The Chiefs Leadership Academy, part of Air University’s Barnes Center for Enlisted Education at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., participated in a three-day virtual planning workshop with the Baltic Defence College in Tartu, Estonia, April 6-8, 2021. The event identified the tasks and expectations for participants, and synchronized efforts in preparation for the Command Senior Enlisted Leadership course, which will occur in Sept. – Dec. 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

