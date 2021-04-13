CFAO Headquarters

KADENA, Japan (Apr. 13, 2021) An image of the headquarters for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa located on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan taken Apr. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 00:27
|Photo ID:
|6595756
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-QY759-0005
|Resolution:
|7606x5433
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
