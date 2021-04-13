Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Headquarters

    CFAO Headquarters

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Apr. 13, 2021) An image of the headquarters for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa located on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan taken Apr. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 00:27
    Photo ID: 6595756
    VIRIN: 210413-N-QY759-0005
    Resolution: 7606x5433
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Headquarters, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    headquarters
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT