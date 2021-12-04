Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Fighter Wing commander signs SAPM proclamation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, signed a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation affirming the Wing's commitment to combat the issue of sexual assault at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, April 12, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:42
    Photo ID: 6595493
    VIRIN: 210412-Z-XV261-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing commander signs SAPM proclamation, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    Florida Air National Guard

