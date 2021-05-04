2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Austin Smith shoots his bow as part of the Wounded Warrior archery competition practice and bow fitting, Apr. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Historically, the annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)

