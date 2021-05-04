Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Jason Wilkinson 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Austin Smith shoots his bow as part of the Wounded Warrior archery competition practice and bow fitting, Apr. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Historically, the annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6595347
    VIRIN: 210405-F-SE617-004
    Resolution: 5384x3589
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    TAGS

    USMC"
    Wounded Warrior
    Adaptive Sports
    Marine Corps Trials
    Recovering Service Members
    RMCT21*

