    NMLPDC's Junior Officer of the Year LT Valerie Arnsparger

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command (NML&PDC) Executive Officer Captain Steven Parks congratulates Lieutenant Valerie Arnsparger for her selection as the command's Junior Officer of the Year 2020. LT Arnsparger was one of several officer candidates selected by senior leadership for her outstanding contributions to NML&PDC.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 10:48
    This work, NMLPDC's Junior Officer of the Year LT Valerie Arnsparger, by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

