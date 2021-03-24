NMLPDC's Junior Officer of the Year LT Valerie Arnsparger

Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command (NML&PDC) Executive Officer Captain Steven Parks congratulates Lieutenant Valerie Arnsparger for her selection as the command's Junior Officer of the Year 2020. LT Arnsparger was one of several officer candidates selected by senior leadership for her outstanding contributions to NML&PDC.

