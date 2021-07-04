Two new mobile web applications are now available for all U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach military community members. The Digital Garrison app and U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA).
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 07:54
|Photo ID:
|6594602
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-KJ087-0001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Army Apps available, by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two new Army apps you will want
LEAVE A COMMENT