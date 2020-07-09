Sgt. Gabriel Martinez, a U.S. Army Reserve petroleum supply specialist, representing the 377th Theater Sustainment Command; Sgt. Keith Mundorff, a U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs specialist, representing the U.S. Army Civil Affairs; Cpl. Patrick Schubert, a U.S. Army Reserve petroleum supply specialist, representing the 377th Theater Sustainment Command; and Staff Sgt. Cutler Holland, a U.S. Army Reserve combat engineer, representing the 416th Theater Engineer Command Psychological Operations (Airborne) (left to right) pose before competing in the Ultimate Training Munitions Shoot House event during the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 7. More than 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2020 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 21:15 Photo ID: 6586248 VIRIN: 200907-A-XJ169-117 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.85 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Ultimate Training Munitions Shoot House, by SPC Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.