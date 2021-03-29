Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Avlonitis demonstrates the proper leg tuck form, as Soldiers at 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment practice each of the Army Combat Fitness Test events to prepare them for the new test at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence March 29, 2021. (U.S. Army photo)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 This work, Soldier demonstrates proper leg tuck, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS