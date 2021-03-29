Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier demonstrates proper leg tuck

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Avlonitis demonstrates the proper leg tuck form, as Soldiers at 1st Battalion, 11th Aviation Regiment practice each of the Army Combat Fitness Test events to prepare them for the new test at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence March 29, 2021. (U.S. Army photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier demonstrates proper leg tuck, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    army aviation
    tradoc
    fort rucker
    usaace
    acft

