Spc. Octavio Nolasco Jr., a U.S. Army Reserve motor transport operator, representing the 79th Theater Sustainment Command takes a break to eat a snack during the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 6. More than 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2020 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 15:58 Photo ID: 6585969 VIRIN: 200906-A-XJ169-482 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.14 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.