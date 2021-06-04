Brig. Gen. Christopher ‘Mookie’ Walker official portrait

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher ‘Mookie’ Walker, special assistant to the Air National Guard director on diversity and inclusion, poses for an official photo. Brig. Gen. ‘Mookie’ Walker and Brig. Gen. Charles ‘Chuck’ Walker, director, Office of Complex Investigations, National Guard Bureau, both volunteered to be speed mentors during the virtual 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference Feb. 12, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US