    Brig. Gen. Christopher ‘Mookie’ Walker official portrait

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher ‘Mookie’ Walker, special assistant to the Air National Guard director on diversity and inclusion, poses for an official photo. Brig. Gen. ‘Mookie’ Walker and Brig. Gen. Charles ‘Chuck’ Walker, director, Office of Complex Investigations, National Guard Bureau, both volunteered to be speed mentors during the virtual 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Conference Feb. 12, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Christopher ‘Mookie’ Walker official portrait, by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ANG brigadier generals mentor BEYA attendees, build lasting connection with local siblings

    United States Air Force
    National Guard
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    GO Inspire

