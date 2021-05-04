Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Miami Community Vaccination Center Daily Ops 5 April 2021

    Miami Community Vaccination Center Daily Ops 5 April 2021

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Craig Radelman, the Incident Commander for the state-run, federally-supported Miami Community Vaccination Center, checks identification of Florida residents prior to entering the CVC, April 5, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Support Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer/19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6585859
    VIRIN: 210405-A-SJ062-042
    Resolution: 4194x2796
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miami Community Vaccination Center Daily Ops 5 April 2021, by SPC Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    1st Infantry Division
    Miami-Dade
    Task Force Southeast Public Affairs
    COVID-19
    Vaccination Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT