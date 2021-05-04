Craig Radelman, the Incident Commander for the state-run, federally-supported Miami Community Vaccination Center, checks identification of Florida residents prior to entering the CVC, April 5, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Support Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer/19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:18 Photo ID: 6585859 VIRIN: 210405-A-SJ062-042 Resolution: 4194x2796 Size: 2.09 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miami Community Vaccination Center Daily Ops 5 April 2021, by SPC Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.