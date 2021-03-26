Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Legend: Severino Mion

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This month’s Local Legend is Mr. Severino Francesco Mion, 31st Contracting Squadron construction flight chief, and father of three. Severino joined Team Aviano 36 years ago and plans to retire to return to teaching this year.

    Originally from Bristol, England, Severino moved to Italy in 1977. At the age of 22, he received his teaching degree and became a qualified teacher. A year later he was drafted into the Italian Army as an officer of the Alpine troops. He served until 1980.

    When Severino joined Wyvern Nation in 1985, there wasn’t a flying mission like what we have today! Severino explained that the 31st Fighter Wing was previously the 40th Tactical Group, a logistics and training base for F-15 Eagles. It wasn’t until April 1, 1994, when the 31st FW was activated, and Severino played a huge part in constructing new buildings for Area F.

    Severino said one of the best parts of his job is seeing a project from start to end, where the idea has now come to life.

    One of Severino passions outside of work is running. Originally, he used to play rugby, but took up running instead. He’s been running for 20 years, and has accomplished two half-marathons.

    Severino hopes to travel and see what his country has to offer, and advises others to do the same.

    “This country has over 2,000 years of history and it’s seen everything,” said Severino. “If you’re here it’s worth taking a look at. A lot of Italians have a tendency to go abroad, but they don’t realize what they’re sitting on.”

    We are thankful for all you have done and continue to do for Team Aviano, Severino! We are so glad you are part of our team!

