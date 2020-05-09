2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – ACFT and GBFT

Sgt. Alexis Archer, a U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs specialist representing the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command, runs around the track during the 1000 meter run portion of the German Basic Fitness Test. This event took place after Soldiers had already conducted a grueling Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 5. Approximately 44 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

