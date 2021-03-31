Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McKinnon tours ANAD

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    Mark McKinnon, left, national security advisor for SEN Richard Shelby (R-AL, SAC-D Ranking Member) toured the Combat Vehicle Repair Facility at Anniston Army Depot on Mar 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

