Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DEOCS Launches at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    DEOCS Launches at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Allison Conti 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Following Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) recent change of command, employees are being asked to share their experiences and feedback. Members of the NNSY workforce will have a chance to have their voices heard by participating in the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) April 5 – 26.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 09:28
    Photo ID: 6584341
    VIRIN: 210405-D-AD397-926
    Resolution: 4500x5625
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEOCS Launches at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Allison Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DEOCS Launches at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    DEOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT