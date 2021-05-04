Following Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) recent change of command, employees are being asked to share their experiences and feedback. Members of the NNSY workforce will have a chance to have their voices heard by participating in the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) April 5 – 26.
DEOCS Launches at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
