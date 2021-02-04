Tropical Smoothie Café adds to food offering at Fort Lee PXtra

Eric Desveaux, Fort Lee Exchange general manager; Command Sgt. Maj. James D. House, garrison CSM; Howard Raphael, franchise owner; and Col. Karin L. Watson, garrison commander, cut the ribbon to officially open the new Tropical Smoothie Café in the PXtra food court April 2. The restaurant, which sells signature and made-to-order nutritional drinks, wraps and sandwiches, brings to the table a popular yet nutritious offering to the food court, said Desveaux. “We specifically targeted this brand because it is well recognized by our community members, and in particular, we were trying to bring in the better-for-you-options to Fort Lee,” he said. Tropical Smoothie Café joins Pizza Hut and Jimmy Johns restaurants in the facility. It is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

