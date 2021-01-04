Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Katy Texas Native Joins Sub Group 7

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 01, 2021) - Welcome Aboard to Electronics Technician Chief Antonie Crawford, a native of Katy, Texas, who recently joined Commander Submarine Group 7. Crawford joins the Sub Group 7 team as the Maintenance Cheif and says he looks forward to exploring the many historical sites of Japan with his family and hopes to have a positive impact on each person he serves with at the command. He added he also hopes to learn all he can from the outstanding staff leadership at Sub Group 7.

