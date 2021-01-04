Katy Texas Native Joins Sub Group 7

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 01, 2021) - Welcome Aboard to Electronics Technician Chief Antonie Crawford, a native of Katy, Texas, who recently joined Commander Submarine Group 7. Crawford joins the Sub Group 7 team as the Maintenance Cheif and says he looks forward to exploring the many historical sites of Japan with his family and hopes to have a positive impact on each person he serves with at the command. He added he also hopes to learn all he can from the outstanding staff leadership at Sub Group 7.

