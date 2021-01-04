YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 01, 2021) - Welcome Aboard to Electronics Technician Chief Antonie Crawford, a native of Katy, Texas, who recently joined Commander Submarine Group 7. Crawford joins the Sub Group 7 team as the Maintenance Cheif and says he looks forward to exploring the many historical sites of Japan with his family and hopes to have a positive impact on each person he serves with at the command. He added he also hopes to learn all he can from the outstanding staff leadership at Sub Group 7.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6584197
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-DS193-0001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|KATY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Katy Texas Native Joins Sub Group 7, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
