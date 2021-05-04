Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Monday

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Emiley Murphy 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    It's Month of the Military Child Monday!

    April is the month of the military child (MoMC) and we wanted to hear from some of the youngest members of our community. Check out what these kids have to say about their Sailor's daily life. (U.S. Navy graphic by Emiley L. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 02:21
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Monday, by Emiley Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY
    U.S. Navy
    Month of the Military Child
    MoMC

