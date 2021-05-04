It's Month of the Military Child Monday!



April is the month of the military child (MoMC) and we wanted to hear from some of the youngest members of our community. Check out what these kids have to say about their Sailor's daily life. (U.S. Navy graphic by Emiley L. Murphy)

