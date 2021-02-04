Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has unveiled its new Strategic Framework. This is a tool that communicates the shipyard’s path forward on achieving its vision of delivering on time, every time, everywhere to protect America.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 21:31 Photo ID: 6583352 VIRIN: 210402-D-AD397-084 Resolution: 15001x8750 Size: 25.78 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strategic Framework, by Allison Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.