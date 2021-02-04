210402-N-KM072-001 KEY WEST, Fla. (April 2, 2021) A T-38 Talon jet with Training Squadron (VT) 7 "Eagles" takes off for training from Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. NAS Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 18:18 Photo ID: 6583315 VIRIN: 210402-N-KM072-001 Resolution: 2310x1541 Size: 3.41 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38 takes off at NAS Key West, by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.