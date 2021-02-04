T-38 takes off at NAS Key West

210402-N-KM072-001 KEY WEST, Fla. (April 2, 2021) A T-38 Talon jet with Training Squadron (VT) 7 "Eagles" takes off for training from Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. NAS Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)
