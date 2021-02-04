Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 takes off at NAS Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    210402-N-KM072-001 KEY WEST, Fla. (April 2, 2021) A T-38 Talon jet with Training Squadron (VT) 7 "Eagles" takes off for training from Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field. NAS Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 18:18
    Photo ID: 6583315
    VIRIN: 210402-N-KM072-001
    Resolution: 2310x1541
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-38 takes off at NAS Key West, by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    eagles
    Jet
    USN
    US Navy
    training

