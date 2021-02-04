PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, signs a proclamation to kick off Month of the Military Child for the garrison at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 2, 2021. The garrison will be hosting events all throughout the month of April in celebration of military children and the sacrifices they make. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 17:07
|Photo ID:
|6583302
|VIRIN:
|210402-F-CN389-1001
|Resolution:
|5538x3956
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, P-S GAR celebrates Month of the Military Child, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
