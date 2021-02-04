Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    P-S GAR celebrates Month of the Military Child

    P-S GAR celebrates Month of the Military Child

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, signs a proclamation to kick off Month of the Military Child for the garrison at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 2, 2021. The garrison will be hosting events all throughout the month of April in celebration of military children and the sacrifices they make. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:07
    Photo ID: 6583302
    VIRIN: 210402-F-CN389-1001
    Resolution: 5538x3956
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-S GAR celebrates Month of the Military Child, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Month of the Military Child
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT