PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, signs a proclamation to kick off Month of the Military Child for the garrison at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 2, 2021. The garrison will be hosting events all throughout the month of April in celebration of military children and the sacrifices they make. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:07 Photo ID: 6583302 VIRIN: 210402-F-CN389-1001 Resolution: 5538x3956 Size: 1.61 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P-S GAR celebrates Month of the Military Child, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.