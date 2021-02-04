ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 2, 2021) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck greets National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan upon his arrival for the U.S., Japan, and Republic of Korea Trilateral National Security Advisors Dialogue. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6583278
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-MC499-0003
|Resolution:
|4527x3018
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNA Hosts National Security Advisors Trilateral Meeting, by PO2 Dana Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT