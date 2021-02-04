Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Hosts National Security Advisors Trilateral Meeting

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Legg 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 2, 2021) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck greets National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan upon his arrival for the U.S., Japan, and Republic of Korea Trilateral National Security Advisors Dialogue. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 16:40
    Photo ID: 6583278
    VIRIN: 210402-N-MC499-0003
    Resolution: 4527x3018
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA Hosts National Security Advisors Trilateral Meeting, by PO2 Dana Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    usna
    national security
    ROK
    republic of korea
    superintenent

