USNA Hosts National Security Advisors Trilateral Meeting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 2, 2021) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck greets National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan upon his arrival for the U.S., Japan, and Republic of Korea Trilateral National Security Advisors Dialogue. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)

