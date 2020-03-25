Extremism stand-down

Colonel Jeremy D. Bell, Fort Campbell garrison commander, leads an installationwide extremism awareness training session March 25 at Wilson Theater. The effort is part of a campaign to identify and eliminate extremist behavior in the workforce after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed a memorandum Feb. 5 calling for one-day extremism stand-downs.
Fort Campbell stands against extremist behavior
