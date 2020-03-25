Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Extremism stand-down

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Colonel Jeremy D. Bell, Fort Campbell garrison commander, leads an installationwide extremism awareness training session March 25 at Wilson Theater. The effort is part of a campaign to identify and eliminate extremist behavior in the workforce after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed a memorandum Feb. 5 calling for one-day extremism stand-downs.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell stands against extremist behavior

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Extremism
    stand-down

