Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander, discusses the resilience of youngsters in the Army community during a virtual Month of the Military Child kickoff program April 1. The presentation was livestreamed on the Family and MWR Child and Youth Services Facebook page. (U.S. Army Photo by Patrick Buffett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 13:58 Photo ID: 6582991 VIRIN: 210401-A-FL734-997 Resolution: 2700x1854 Size: 3.45 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee launches Month of Military Child celebration, by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.