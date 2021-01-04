Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander, discusses the resilience of youngsters in the Army community during a virtual Month of the Military Child kickoff program April 1. The presentation was livestreamed on the Family and MWR Child and Youth Services Facebook page. (U.S. Army Photo by Patrick Buffett)
Fort Lee launches Month of Military Child celebration
