Fort Drum security personnel provide first line of defense against COVID-19

Security guards with the Fort Drum Access Control Section have served a dual mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their force protection mission prevents unauthorized persons from entering the post, and for the past year they enforced the installation's COVID-19 mitigation policies to protect the health and safety of the Fort Drum community. (Fort Drum DES photo)

