Security guards with the Fort Drum Access Control Section have served a dual mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their force protection mission prevents unauthorized persons from entering the post, and for the past year they enforced the installation's COVID-19 mitigation policies to protect the health and safety of the Fort Drum community. (Fort Drum DES photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 12:10
|Photo ID:
|6582810
|VIRIN:
|210402-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|88.32 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum security personnel provide first line of defense against COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum security personnel provide first line of defense against COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT