Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Drum security personnel provide first line of defense against COVID-19

    Fort Drum security personnel provide first line of defense against COVID-19

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Security guards with the Fort Drum Access Control Section have served a dual mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their force protection mission prevents unauthorized persons from entering the post, and for the past year they enforced the installation's COVID-19 mitigation policies to protect the health and safety of the Fort Drum community. (Fort Drum DES photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6582810
    VIRIN: 210402-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 88.32 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum security personnel provide first line of defense against COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum security personnel provide first line of defense against COVID-19

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Access Control
    COVID-19
    Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT