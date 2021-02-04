Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Far East Uniform Inspection

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210402-N-GR586-1010

    MISAWA, Japan (April 2, 2021) – Chief Builder Juston Haller, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, conducts a uniform inspection on Builder 3rd Class Chase Vanzile, also assigned to NAVFAC Far East, Misawa Det., at Naval Air Facility Misawa. The uniform inspection was due to the seasonal uniform change from Service Dress Blue uniform to Service Dress White uniform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 22:04
    Photo ID: 6580949
    VIRIN: 210402-N-GR586-1010
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Seabee
    Uniform
    NAF Misawa
    NAFM

