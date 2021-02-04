NAVFAC Far East Uniform Inspection

210402-N-GR586-1010



MISAWA, Japan (April 2, 2021) – Chief Builder Juston Haller, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, conducts a uniform inspection on Builder 3rd Class Chase Vanzile, also assigned to NAVFAC Far East, Misawa Det., at Naval Air Facility Misawa. The uniform inspection was due to the seasonal uniform change from Service Dress Blue uniform to Service Dress White uniform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0