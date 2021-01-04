W.Va. Guard Receives Volunteer Award

West Virginia National Guard representatives Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Chadwick Moneypenny, SSG Patrick Meadows, SPC Aaron Walker, and Assistant Adjutant General - Army Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, accept the Volunteer Group of the Year Award from Melissa England and Gabriela Bonazzo of the Mountaineer Foodbank in Gassaway, West Virginia, April 1, 2021. During the previous year, members of the WVNG spent a total of 1,582 manhours assisting the Mountaineer Foodbank to package and prepare food shipments and distribution for hungry West Virginians. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

