    128th CPO Birthday Cake Cutting

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210401-N-JH293-1008
    ST. LOUIS (April 1, 2021) Chief Information Systems Technician Raney Anderson, left, the youngest chief at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, and Chief Logistics Specialist John Keagy, the oldest chief at NTAG Mid America, cut a ceremonial birthday cake to celebrate the 128th Chief Petty Officer Birthday, April 1, 2021. The rank of chief petty officer was first established by the U.S. Navy, April 1, 1893, and since then, chiefs have been leading Sailors on the deckplates around the world. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

