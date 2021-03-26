Senior leaders from the Maldives National Defence Force, U.S. Army Pacific, and 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade pose at the close of Exercise Black Marlin in Maafilaafushi, Maldives, Mar. 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 14:51
|Photo ID:
|6579646
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-ZZ999-048
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|MV
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, by SSG Catherine Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT