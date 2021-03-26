Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    MALDIVES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catherine Guerrero 

    Senior leaders from the Maldives National Defence Force, U.S. Army Pacific, and 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade pose at the close of Exercise Black Marlin in Maafilaafushi, Maldives, Mar. 26, 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 14:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, by SSG Catherine Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

