CNIC Chiefs Celebrate 128th CPO Birthday

210401-N-YB753-0027 WASHINGTON (April 1, 2021) In keeping with naval tradition, from left, Chief Culinary Specialist Frida Karani, a native of Mombasa, Kenya and the most junior chief petty officer in attendance, cuts a cake with Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Force Master Chief Greg Vidaurri, a native of San Antonio and the most senior chief petty officer, during a ceremony celebrating the 128th anniversary of the chief petty officer rank inside CNIC Headquarters's Flag Mess onboard the Washington Navy Yard, D.C., April 1. Under the CNO, CNIC is responsible for providing support services for the fleet, fighter and family with more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel under 10 regions and 70 installations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

