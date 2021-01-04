Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNIC Chiefs Celebrate 128th CPO Birthday

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210401-N-YB753-0027 WASHINGTON (April 1, 2021) In keeping with naval tradition, from left, Chief Culinary Specialist Frida Karani, a native of Mombasa, Kenya and the most junior chief petty officer in attendance, cuts a cake with Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Force Master Chief Greg Vidaurri, a native of San Antonio and the most senior chief petty officer, during a ceremony celebrating the 128th anniversary of the chief petty officer rank inside CNIC Headquarters's Flag Mess onboard the Washington Navy Yard, D.C., April 1. Under the CNO, CNIC is responsible for providing support services for the fleet, fighter and family with more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel under 10 regions and 70 installations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

