Staff Sgt. Evan Underwood and Staff Sgt. Jesse, Team 5111, 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Enebrad provide a class to the Maldives National Defence Force on how to evaluate and treat a casualty at Maafilaafushi, Maldives, Mar. 3, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6579639
|VIRIN:
|210303-A-ZZ999-773
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|MV
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
