IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Conducts Change of Charge

210331-F-LY364-1112 SAN ANGELO, Texas (March 31, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. John Allen (left) is relieved by Lt. Cmdr. Mark Wess as officer in charge (OIC) of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, during a change of charge ceremony at the Goodfellow Air Force Base Event Center, March 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

