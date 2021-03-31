Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Conducts Change of Charge

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210331-F-LY364-1112 SAN ANGELO, Texas (March 31, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. John Allen (left) is relieved by Lt. Cmdr. Mark Wess as officer in charge (OIC) of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, during a change of charge ceremony at the Goodfellow Air Force Base Event Center, March 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow

