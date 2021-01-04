Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One weekend a month, two weeks a year? Not for this Michigan Air National Guard member in Germany

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.01.2021

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brad Seymour, technician lead, Chief of Combat Operations for the 603d Air Operations Center, stands for a portrait near a static display F-4 Phantom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 1, 2021. Seymour is a member of the Michigan Air National Guard's 110th Wing, 217th Air Operations Group, which has a rare mission to provide reserve-component augmentation for the 603d AOC (U.S. National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Chani Devers).

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Michigan National Guard
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    110th Wing

