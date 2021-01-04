One weekend a month, two weeks a year? Not for this Michigan Air National Guard member in Germany

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY 04.01.2021 Courtesy Photo 110th Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brad Seymour, technician lead, Chief of Combat Operations for the 603d Air Operations Center, stands for a portrait near a static display F-4 Phantom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 1, 2021. Seymour is a member of the Michigan Air National Guard's 110th Wing, 217th Air Operations Group, which has a rare mission to provide reserve-component augmentation for the 603d AOC (U.S. National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Chani Devers).