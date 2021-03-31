USS Curtis Wilbur conducts Live-Fire Exercise

EAST CHINA SEA (March 31, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Javontae Kelly, from Detroit, draws an M9 pistol aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a live-fire exercise. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
